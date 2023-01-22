What is behind the recent protests in Israel?

About 100,000 protesters turned out in central Tel Aviv, demonstrating against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, which they say will threaten democratic checks and balances.

Saturday's demonstration was the largest since Netanyahu returned to power last month at the head of the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

Why are Israelis protesting?

The plans, which the government claims are needed to curb the overreach of activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions.

Protesters say the future of Israeli democracy is at stake if the government goes ahead with the plans, which would strengthen political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or declare Knesset laws. unconstitutional and for the government to cancel the court's decisions.

Besides threatening the independence of judges and weakening government and parliamentary oversight, protesters say the plans will undermine minority rights and open the door to more corruption.

"They want to turn us into a dictatorship, they want to destroy democracy. They want to destroy the judicial authority, there is no democratic country without a judicial authority," said the head of the Israeli Bar Association, Avi Chimi.

How has the government responded?

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their third week, as a refusal by left-wing opponents to accept the results of the November election.

The new government is an alliance between Netanyahu's Likud party and a group of smaller right-wing religious and nationalist parties that say they have a mandate for sweeping change.

Netanyahu ka mbrojtur propozimet e ndryshimit gjyqësor – të cilat po shqyrtohen nga një komision parlamentar – duke thënë se ato do të rivendosin një ekuilibër të duhur midis tre degëve të qeverisë.

Politikanët e Likud kanë akuzuar prej kohësh Gjykatën e Lartë se dominohet nga gjyqtarë të krahut të majtë, të cilët thonë se shkelin zona jashtë autoritetit të tyre për arsye politike. Mbrojtësit e gjykatës thonë se ajo luan një rol jetik në mbajtjen e qeverisë para përgjegjësisë në një vend që nuk ka kushtetutë formale.

Ku ka presion?

Përveç protestave, presioni është rritur mbi qeverinë e Netanyahut pasi prokurori i përgjithshëm i vendit i kërkoi Netanyahut të pushonte një aleat kyç të kabinetit pas një vendimi të Gjykatës së Lartë që e skualifikoi atë nga mbajtja e një posti qeveritar për shkak të një dënimi për shkelje tatimore.

Aryeh Deri's appointment as health and interior minister was deemed "extremely unreasonable" by the Supreme Court, which came just months after he was fined and resigned from his parliamentary mandate.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, vowed to press ahead with judicial reform plans despite the protests.

Opponents say the changes could help Netanyahu avoid conviction in his corruption trial, or eliminate the case altogether.

Netanyahu refused to resign in 2019, when he became the first Israeli prime minister to be impeached while in office.

Source: AL Jazzera