Hungary's Orban: EU sanctions against Russia have failed

The European Union needs a new strategy for the war in Ukraine after punitive sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"A new strategy is needed which should focus on peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal ... instead of winning the war," Orban said in a speech in Romania on Saturday.

Orban, re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April, reiterated that Hungary, a NATO member, would stay out of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

He is facing his toughest challenge since taking power in 2010, with double-digit inflation, a weak forint currency and EU funding still on hold amid a row with Brussels over democratic standards.

Orban has previously said that Hungary is unwilling to support EU embargoes or restrictions on Russian gas imports as this would undermine its economy, which relies heavily on Russian gas imports.

He said in his speech that the Western strategy for Ukraine is built on four pillars: that Ukraine can win a war against Russia with NATO weapons, that sanctions would weaken Russia and destabilize its leadership, that sanctions would hurt Russia more than Europe, and that the world would rally in support of Europe.

Orban said this strategy had failed as governments in Europe were falling "like dominoes", energy prices had risen and a new strategy was now needed.

"We are sitting in a car that has a puncture in all four tires: it is absolutely clear that the war cannot be won this way," Orban told his supporters.

He said Ukraine will never win the war this way "simply because the Russian military has asymmetric dominance."

Orban called for Russia and the United States to hold negotiations to end the war.

